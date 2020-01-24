Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $102,922,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,794,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

