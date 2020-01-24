UBS Group Upgrades Ferguson (LON:FERG) to Buy

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 8,075 ($106.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,600 ($86.82). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oddo Securities upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 7,056 ($92.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,947.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,415.39. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

