Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 171.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.23 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

