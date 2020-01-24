Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UN opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after buying an additional 3,015,030 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 178,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

