United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.89%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

