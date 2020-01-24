United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

