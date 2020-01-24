Upland Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.