Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

