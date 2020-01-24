VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 905.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after purchasing an additional 395,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

