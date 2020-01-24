Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

