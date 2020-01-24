Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for about 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $33,505,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 618,054 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.57 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

