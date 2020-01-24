Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, approximately 188 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Verbund alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Verbund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.