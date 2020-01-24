Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

