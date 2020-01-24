Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

