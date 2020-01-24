Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

