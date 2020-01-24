Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

