Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.99

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.99 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 1525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

The firm has a market cap of $882.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

