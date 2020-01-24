Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

