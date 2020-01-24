Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.