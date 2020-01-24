Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.