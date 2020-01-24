Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 167,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

NYSE V opened at $206.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

