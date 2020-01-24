Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

