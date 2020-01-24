Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Trading 117.2% Higher

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s stock price was up 117.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

