Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Davis R M Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

