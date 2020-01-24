Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

