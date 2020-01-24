Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of WLL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

