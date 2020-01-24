William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $21.84 on Friday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 760.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

