Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $229,462,000 after acquiring an additional 383,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

