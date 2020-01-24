Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.02). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

