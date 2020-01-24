Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE IBA opened at $51.62 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $326,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

