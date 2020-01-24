Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

FFBC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $10,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 214,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

