Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AKR stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,376 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

