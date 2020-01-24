Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE:AMK opened at $30.08 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.