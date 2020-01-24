Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

DLPN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.