Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $254.36 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

