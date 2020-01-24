Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $79,722.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88.

On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $85.97 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $48,915,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

