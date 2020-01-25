10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,729 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 48.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 519,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,609,000 after buying an additional 64,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,846 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.