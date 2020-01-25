10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 4,385 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

