10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

