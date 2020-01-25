10 15 Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,135,000 after buying an additional 120,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,872,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.52. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.