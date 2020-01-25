10 15 Associates Inc. Has $11.91 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Host Hotels and Resorts comprises about 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,799 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 504,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HST opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

