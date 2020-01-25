10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

