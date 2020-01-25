10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.