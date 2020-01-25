10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 6,548 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises approximately 2.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $30.69 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

