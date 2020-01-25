10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 87 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $263.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $264.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

