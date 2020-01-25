10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

