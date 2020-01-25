11,201 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

