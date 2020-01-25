138,005 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,318,000. NetEase makes up about 4.8% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $213,275,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $98,557,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 52.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 331,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $328.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.06. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

