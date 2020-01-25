18,401 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

