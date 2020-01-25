1ST CITIZENS NA/SH (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Shares Up 4.5%

1ST CITIZENS NA/SH (OTCMKTS:FSDK) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, 179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

1ST CITIZENS NA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky operates as a national chartered bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; credit, debit, and ATM cards; fixed and adjustable rate mortgage, construction, home equity and home equity Visa lines of credit, auto, cash reserve, consumer durable, personal, recreational vehicle, and commercial and agricultural loans; and first time home buyer options.

